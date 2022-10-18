Dr. John Delaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Delaney, MD
Overview of Dr. John Delaney, MD
Dr. John Delaney, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Delaney's Office Locations
Iu Health Physicians Behavioral Health (parkdale Place)6820 Parkdale Pl Ste 115, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 329-7325
Indianapolis Psychiatric Associates9670 E Washington St Ste 120, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 890-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Discussed my meds and he tweaked it a bit. Answered all my questions. He cared for my Mother and uncle.
About Dr. John Delaney, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205883295
Education & Certifications
- University Sch Med
- Indiana University Sch Med
- Indiana University Sch Med
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delaney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delaney has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.