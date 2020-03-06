Dr. John Deleonibus, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleonibus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Deleonibus, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Deleonibus, DPM
Dr. John Deleonibus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD.
Dr. Deleonibus' Office Locations
-
1
Annapolis Foot & Ankle Center2086 Generals Hwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 266-7666Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor and staff were very friendly and professional. Nice clean and modern office. I would recommend this office without hesitation!
About Dr. John Deleonibus, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1366537102
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleonibus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleonibus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleonibus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleonibus has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deleonibus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleonibus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleonibus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleonibus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleonibus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.