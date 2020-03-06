Overview of Dr. John Deleonibus, DPM

Dr. John Deleonibus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD.



Dr. Deleonibus works at Annapolis Foot & Ankle Center in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.