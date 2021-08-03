Dr. John Delisio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delisio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Delisio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Delisio, MD
Dr. John Delisio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Delisio's Office Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5145Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has a great bedside manner and the kidney stent he placed was not painful or uncomfortable like the ones I have had placed in the past.
About Dr. John Delisio, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255397642
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delisio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delisio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delisio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delisio has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delisio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Delisio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delisio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delisio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delisio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.