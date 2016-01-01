Dr. Deloria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Deloria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Deloria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Deloria works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctors On Call6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 901, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 540-4207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deloria?
About Dr. John Deloria, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1760726707
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deloria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deloria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deloria works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deloria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deloria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deloria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deloria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.