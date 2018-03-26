Dr. John Dempster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dempster, MD
Overview of Dr. John Dempster, MD
Dr. John Dempster, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Dempster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dempster's Office Locations
-
1
Legacy Medical Group-Neurology at Emanuel2800 N Vancouver Ave Ste 130, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dempster?
Dr. Dempster is great. I've been seizure-free for a year under his care. He's thorough, he listens, he treats you with respect, he is kind, and he has a sense of humour. Super nice guy and great doc. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Dempster, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1386854974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dempster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dempster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dempster works at
Dr. Dempster has seen patients for Epilepsy, Essential Tremor and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dempster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.