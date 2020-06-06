Dr. John Dent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dent, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dent, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Complete Womens Health Care410 S COIT ST, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 665-5055
- 2 1225 Alice Dr Ste B, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 469-8446
- 3 10607 Two Notch Rd, Elgin, SC 29045 Directions (803) 708-0508
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Dr Dent every since Dr Owens retired in the same office Dr. Dent is in now. we have been through Female Cancer together where he had to refer me to Dr Smith in Columbia at the SCOA, which I still go there for annual check ups, I just wish he hadn't turned in his number to be able to take medicare and medicaid. I sure miss him. He is very knowledgeable and treats you like family, not that I dont have a natural rapport with my present doctor which is Dr. Richard Mohr, III, I considered Dr Dent a real friend, and miss him, I went to him a Long time about 34 years?? I have since quit smoking, and cancer free, and have been diagnosed with Polycythemia Vera, anyway, he is terrific and dedicated. With Kindest Regards, Deborah L. Hanna
About Dr. John Dent, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285679530
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Palmetto Health Richland
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.