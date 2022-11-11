See All Nephrologists in Brick, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. John Depalma, DO

Nephrology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Depalma, DO

Dr. John Depalma, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Depalma works at Shore Renal Care in Brick, NJ with other offices in Medford, NJ, Lincroft, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Depalma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Renal Care
    1617 Route 88 Ste 101, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 458-1903
  2. 2
    Burlington County Foot & Ankle Assoc. Inc.
    520 Stokes Rd Ste C5, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 860-9111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Thompson Healthcare & Sports Medicine
    525 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-9669
  4. 4
    Shore Renal Care
    551 Newman Springs Rd Unit 2, Lincroft, NJ 07738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Shore Renal Care
    1851 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 11, 2022
    great
    Terry Nelson — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Depalma, DO

    • Nephrology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407054471
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University
    • University of Connecticut
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Franklin & Marshall
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Depalma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depalma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Depalma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Depalma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Depalma has seen patients for Acidosis, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depalma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Depalma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depalma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depalma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depalma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

