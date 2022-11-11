Overview of Dr. John Depalma, DO

Dr. John Depalma, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Depalma works at Shore Renal Care in Brick, NJ with other offices in Medford, NJ, Lincroft, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.