Dr. John Depowell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Depowell, MD
Dr. John Depowell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Depowell's Office Locations
Goodman Hall355 W 16th St Ste 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine (carmel)13345 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 396-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Direct, understandable, questions answered and on time.
About Dr. John Depowell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
