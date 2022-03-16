Dr. John Derosimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Derosimo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Derosimo, MD is a Thoracic Pathology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Pathology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Awesome, awesome and awesome Doctor and staff.
About Dr. John Derosimo, MD
- Thoracic Pathology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital Of Harvard Medical School|Thoracic Surgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
- Albany Medical Center|Case-Western Reserve University|General Surgery, Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York Cardiothoracic Surgery, Case-Western Reserve University/ University Hospitals of Cleveland, Cleveland, Ohio o
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
