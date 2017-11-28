Overview

Dr. John Dervan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Dervan works at Stony Brook University Medical Center in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.