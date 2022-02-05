Dr. John Desaloms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desaloms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Desaloms, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Desaloms, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Desaloms' Office Locations
Coalgtmoni LLC6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-3646
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Desaloms for a problem I was having with my neck, and I knew right away that I was in the right place. He has the best demeanor, and made me feel very comfortable about having a C6-C7 ACDF surgery two weeks after my first appointment. The after surgery care and follow up appointments were actually a pleasure, and now, 8 months after surgery, I am back to 100%. I have had several friends and acquaintances with back and neck problems since I had my surgery, and I tell them all the same thing: here is Dr. Desaloms' number. Give him a call. You will thank me for it later!
About Dr. John Desaloms, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1699761510
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desaloms has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desaloms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desaloms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desaloms has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desaloms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Desaloms. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desaloms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desaloms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desaloms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.