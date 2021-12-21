Overview of Dr. John Desanto, MD

Dr. John Desanto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Desanto works at Felkins Metzler in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.