Dr. John Despain, MD

Dermatopathology
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Despain, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado

Dr. Despain works at Jefferson City Medical Group (West Truman) in Jefferson City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MMG Dermatology
    3605 Country Club Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 556-5737
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bothwell Regional Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr. Despain was very kind and offered excellent medical care. He explained everything in detail and even called me on a Sunday to discuss by pathology results. I could not have asked for a more caring doctor to take care of me. I highly recommend him for any dermatology issues.
    — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. John Despain, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932196433
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Mo
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Despain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Despain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Despain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Despain works at Jefferson City Medical Group (West Truman) in Jefferson City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Despain’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Despain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Despain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Despain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Despain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

