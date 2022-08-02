Dr. John De Toledo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Toledo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John De Toledo, MD
Overview of Dr. John De Toledo, MD
Dr. John De Toledo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. De Toledo's Office Locations
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 3, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-8321
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeToledo has provided the best care for my TBI. He is very knowledgeable, explains all your options, lays out treatment plans, and truly cares about your well being. He is the best Nuerologist I have had by far.
About Dr. John De Toledo, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1477570810
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Toledo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Toledo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Toledo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. De Toledo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Toledo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Toledo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Toledo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.