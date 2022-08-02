See All Neurologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. John De Toledo, MD

Neurology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John De Toledo, MD

Dr. John De Toledo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. De Toledo works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Toledo's Office Locations

    Texas Tech Physicians
    3601 4th St Fl 3, Lubbock, TX 79430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-8321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr. DeToledo has provided the best care for my TBI. He is very knowledgeable, explains all your options, lays out treatment plans, and truly cares about your well being. He is the best Nuerologist I have had by far.
    Tom L — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. John De Toledo, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1477570810
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John De Toledo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Toledo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Toledo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Toledo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Toledo works at Texas Tech Physicians in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. De Toledo’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. De Toledo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Toledo.

