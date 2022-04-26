Dr. Detullio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Detullio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Detullio, MD is a Pulmonologist in Morganville, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta Ii), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Ii and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Locations
1
Shore Urology PA25 Kilmer Dr Ste 214, Morganville, NJ 07751 Directions (732) 972-1132
2
Lakewood886 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-2810
3
Monmouth Ocean Pulmonary Medicine LLC901 W Main St Ste 160, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 364-7015
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Detullio for more than 20 years for my chronic lung condition.He has always answered any questions for me.I have always received excellent service not only from him but also his staff.I’ve never had to wait long at my appt. to see the doctor.I always get call backs right away.I absolutely have no complaints!! I am moving out of state next year and I hope I find another pulmonologist as knowledgeable as he is.I will miss him.
About Dr. John Detullio, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1184738940
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peters University Hospital
- Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta Ii), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Ii
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
