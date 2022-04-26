See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Morganville, NJ
Dr. John Detullio, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Detullio, MD is a Pulmonologist in Morganville, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta Ii), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Ii and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Detullio works at Frank P Coppolino MD in Morganville, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Urology PA
    25 Kilmer Dr Ste 214, Morganville, NJ 07751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 972-1132
  2. 2
    Lakewood
    886 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 364-2810
  3. 3
    Monmouth Ocean Pulmonary Medicine LLC
    901 W Main St Ste 160, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 364-7015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. John Detullio, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1184738940
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Peters University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta Ii), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Ii
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Detullio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Detullio has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detullio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Detullio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detullio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detullio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detullio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

