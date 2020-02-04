Dr. John Devaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Devaro, MD
Overview of Dr. John Devaro, MD
Dr. John Devaro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Devaro's Office Locations
Medical Surgical Associates of Savannah836 E 65th St Ste 36A, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 353-1001
Childrens Eye Institution of Savannah340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 1400A, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was great! Very professional. Took the time to answer all my questions. My child’s eyes were beginning to cross and he explained clearly what he was going to do to fix it. Highly recommend him
About Dr. John Devaro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922047471
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of Pittsburgh
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Devaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devaro.
