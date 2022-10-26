See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Venice, FL
Dr. John Devine, MD

Gynecology
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Devine, MD

Dr. John Devine, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine|Universidad Autonomous de Guadalajara School of Me and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Devine works at John Devine MD in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devine's Office Locations

    John Devine MD
    375 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 477-4460
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Abdominal Disorders
Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Abdominal Disorders

Vaginal Prolapse
Adenomyosis
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacterial Vaginosis
Birth Control
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Cyst
Dermoid Cyst
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Genital Warts
Gonorrhea Infections
Herpes Simplex Infection
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Leiomyoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Cramps
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Overactive Bladder
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Rectovaginal Fistula
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Candidiasis
Vaginal Fistula
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vesicovaginal Fistula
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 26, 2022
    The doctor and nurse both are very thorough and have wonderful bedside manners. Going to a doctor is never “fun” but it is always such an informative, caring, pleasant, and wonderful atmosphere, that I am always glad that I went. So very happy that my primary care nurse recommended Dr. Devine to me! Can’t imagine ever going to anyone else, so hope he never ever retires!
    — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. John Devine, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033197504
    Fellowship
    • University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicin
    • Akron Gen Med Center|Akron General Medical Center|Akron Genl Med Center
    • Akron General Medical Center|Akron Genl Med Center
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine|Universidad Autonomous de Guadalajara School of Me
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Devine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devine has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

