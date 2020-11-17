Overview of Dr. John Devine, MD

Dr. John Devine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Clay County Medical Center, Community Hospital Onaga, Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital and Nemaha Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Devine works at Associated Urologists Ambulatory Surgery in Manhattan, KS with other offices in Onaga, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.