Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Devine, MD
Overview of Dr. John Devine, MD
Dr. John Devine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Clay County Medical Center, Community Hospital Onaga, Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital and Nemaha Valley Community Hospital.
Dr. Devine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Devine's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Urologists Ambulatory Surgery1133 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 537-8710
-
2
Manhattan Surgical1829 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-5100
-
3
Onaga Clinic120 W 8th St, Onaga, KS 66521 Directions (785) 889-4241
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Clay County Medical Center
- Community Hospital Onaga
- Community Memorial Healthcare
- Geary Community Hospital
- Nemaha Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devine?
Would recommend.
About Dr. John Devine, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376533075
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devine works at
Dr. Devine has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.