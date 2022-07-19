Overview

Dr. John Dewitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Iu Health West Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Dewitt works at Beltway Surgery Centers L.l.c. in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.