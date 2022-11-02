Overview of Dr. John Diaz, MD

Dr. John Diaz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Diaz works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.