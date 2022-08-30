Dr. John Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dickerson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Dickerson, MD
Dr. John Dickerson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Dickerson works at
Dr. Dickerson's Office Locations
Abay Neuroscience Center3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 667-4948Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dickerson is an amazing doctor. I couldn’t have asked for a better doc for our baby. Explained things thoroughly, took exceptional care of our baby, and is all around a great dr and person. 100% reccomend.
About Dr. John Dickerson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1225059025
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickerson works at
Dr. Dickerson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
