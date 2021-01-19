Dr. John Dickey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dickey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Dickey, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Dickey works at
Locations
-
1
McLaren Oakland Cardiovascular Institute6507 Town Center Dr Ste A, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-9099
-
2
Mclaren Oakland Cardiovascular Institute - Waterford5210 Highland Rd Ste 200, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 625-9099
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickey?
He has been my cardiologist since 1994 and I could not be happier. I consider him more then just my cardiologist, but also a dear friend.
About Dr. John Dickey, DO
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1588657076
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- DOH/Bi-County Community Hospital
- DOH/Bi-County Community Hosptial
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Olivet Nazarene University
- Cardiology, Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickey works at
Dr. Dickey has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.