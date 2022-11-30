Overview of Dr. John Dickinson, DO

Dr. John Dickinson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dickinson works at Dickinson Neurological Surgery in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Degenerative Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.