Overview of Dr. John Dickson, MD

Dr. John Dickson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dickson works at Sonterra Internal Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.