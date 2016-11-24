Dr. John Diep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Diep, MD
Overview
Dr. John Diep, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA.
Dr. Diep works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Hair Transplant And Aesthetics15055 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 110, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 356-8600
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diep?
35 year old Male / w / Norwood 4/ 3100 grafts FUE - After years of suffering with hair loss, I decided to act; but was unsure as to where to go for help. I spent about 2 years searching for the right hair surgeon who would be able to (not only repair my hairline but go beyond to give me results that looked better then just adequate. On Youtube I discovered a Hair Surgeon named Dr. John Diep in San Fransisco. His results were astounding, unquestionably the best in the industry.
About Dr. John Diep, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1851308282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diep has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diep works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diep. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diep.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diep, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diep appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.