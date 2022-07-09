Overview of Dr. John Dietze, MD

Dr. John Dietze, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dietze works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.