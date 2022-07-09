Dr. Dietze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Dietze, MD
Overview of Dr. John Dietze, MD
Dr. John Dietze, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dietze works at
Dr. Dietze's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of Texarkana1002 Texas Blvd Ste 406, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 794-4196
Ascension Medical Group Providence Endocrinology Clinic405 Londonderry Dr Ste 200, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 537-6565
Christus Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery - Texarkana2602 Saint Michael Dr Ste 302B, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 794-4196
- 4 2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 237, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an Emergency cerebral brain hemorrhage on vacation. Dr Dietze was called in to perform emergency brain surgery on me. He will forever be regarded as my guardian Angel.
About Dr. John Dietze, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1588665319
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietze has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietze.
