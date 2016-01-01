Dr. Difilippo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Difilippo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Difilippo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Va Hosp-Umdnj Newark
Locations
Alan J. Klukowicz MD PA62 S FULLERTON AVE, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Difilippo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Va Hosp-Umdnj Newark
- Hackensack Umc Mountainside Hospital
- Mountainside Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Difilippo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Difilippo speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Difilippo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Difilippo.
