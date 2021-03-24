See All Sports Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. John Difiori, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Difiori, MD

Sports Medicine
2.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Difiori, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with UCLA

Dr. Difiori works at Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven B. Haas MD PC
    541 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1635
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 12:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:15pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Corticosteroid Treatment
Elbow Injuries
Ankle Injury
Corticosteroid Treatment
Elbow Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Corticosteroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Difiori?

    Mar 24, 2021
    On time. Efficient. Explained review and rationale for treatment clearly. Provided opportunities for questions.
    — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Difiori, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Difiori, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Difiori to family and friends

    Dr. Difiori's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Difiori

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Difiori, MD.

    About Dr. John Difiori, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215950092
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lancaster Gen Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Difiori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Difiori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Difiori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Difiori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Difiori works at Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Difiori’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Difiori. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Difiori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Difiori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Difiori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Difiori, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.