Overview of Dr. John Digrazia, MD

Dr. John Digrazia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Digrazia works at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.