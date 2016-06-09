Dr. John Digrazia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digrazia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Digrazia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Digrazia, MD
Dr. John Digrazia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Digrazia works at
Dr. Digrazia's Office Locations
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-3449
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists6120 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 430-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is undoubtedly knowledgable and he listens to you and your problems carefully. A good Doc!
About Dr. John Digrazia, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digrazia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digrazia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digrazia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digrazia works at
Dr. Digrazia has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digrazia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Digrazia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digrazia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digrazia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digrazia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.