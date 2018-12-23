Overview of Dr. John Dimar II, MD

Dr. John Dimar II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Dimar II works at Practice At 210 E Gray St Suite 900 in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.