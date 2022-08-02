Dr. Dimenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Dimenna, MD
Dr. John Dimenna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Lourdes Cardiology169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-7100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
I was very happy with my consultation with Dr. Dimenna. He was extremely knowledgeable and well informed. He was also very friendly and easy to speak with. I felt confident that he was listening to me and he answered all my questions and concerns. I’m very glad I was referred to him and would highly recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
