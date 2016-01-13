Dr. John Dipreta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipreta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dipreta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Dipreta, MD
Dr. John Dipreta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Dipreta's Office Locations
1
Capital Region Orthopaedics4 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Directions
2
Center for Hearing989 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 371-3391
3
Capital Region Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dipreta?
I've been seeing Dr. DiPreta for over ten years for treatment of post-traumatic ankle osteoarthritis that developed as a result of a serious injury and malunion that occurred during the original fracture fixation performed by another surgeon. My injury was pretty traumatic, in more than one way, and Dr. DiPreta has provided me with both the surgical expertise and moral support I've needed to keep going forward. He's the best!
About Dr. John Dipreta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477563187
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Orthopedic Surgery
