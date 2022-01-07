Dr. Dirksen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Dirksen, MD
Overview of Dr. John Dirksen, MD
Dr. John Dirksen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Dirksen works at
Dr. Dirksen's Office Locations
John Dirksen MD104 Srp Dr Ste B, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 210-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dirksen?
Caring, genuine and effective
About Dr. John Dirksen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirksen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirksen has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dirksen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirksen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirksen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.