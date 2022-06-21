See All Pediatricians in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. John Distasio, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (52)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Distasio, MD

Dr. John Distasio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Distasio works at LPG Pediatrics - Page Field in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Distasio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Pediatrics - Page Field
    4751 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr. Distasio and Casandra the MA provided excellent care. Casandra the MA was very caring and formed a personal connection with my family and I during our short encounter. Not only was she very friendly, she also provided very good information and was very knowledgeable about topics discussed. She goes above and beyond!
    — Jun 21, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Distasio, MD.

    About Dr. John Distasio, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1457351611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Ctr/NY Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Lee Memorial Hospital
    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Cape Coral Hospital
    • Gulf Coast Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Distasio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Distasio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Distasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Distasio works at LPG Pediatrics - Page Field in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Distasio’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Distasio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distasio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Distasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Distasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

