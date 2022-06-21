Dr. John Distasio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Distasio, MD
Overview of Dr. John Distasio, MD
Dr. John Distasio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Distasio works at
Dr. Distasio's Office Locations
-
1
LPG Pediatrics - Page Field4751 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 610-0885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Distasio?
Dr. Distasio and Casandra the MA provided excellent care. Casandra the MA was very caring and formed a personal connection with my family and I during our short encounter. Not only was she very friendly, she also provided very good information and was very knowledgeable about topics discussed. She goes above and beyond!
About Dr. John Distasio, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1457351611
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Ctr/NY Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Distasio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Distasio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Distasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Distasio works at
Dr. Distasio speaks Italian.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Distasio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distasio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Distasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Distasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.