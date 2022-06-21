Overview of Dr. John Distasio, MD

Dr. John Distasio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Distasio works at LPG Pediatrics - Page Field in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.