Dr. John Distazio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 640 RODI RD, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 731-5500
Stephen J. Kruljac Dpm PC495 E Waterfront Dr Ste 230, Homestead, PA 15120 Directions (412) 461-1108
- Upmc East
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
My experience with Dr Distazio is the best doctor i ever had. I cannot rate his experience as a surgeon as all surgery was in office (minor.) I have gone to him for longer than any other doctor since I first lived in Pittsburgh THATS DECADES! One minor thing that bothers me about Dr Distazio is his inability to give me references to other physicians eg orthopedic surgeons and other closely related fields.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1366414088
