Dr. John Ditslear III, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Ditslear III, MD

Dr. John Ditslear III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. Ditslear III works at DIAZ & POOR in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ditslear III's Office Locations

    Community Eye Care of Indiana Inc.
    7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-5673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Rib Fracture
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vagotomy
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2016
    This doctor is incredible. I had gastric bypass (RNY) in Sept. 2015, I have had a nearly unbelievable amount of weight loss. He is incredibly patient, listens to his patients and does not pressure you or judge you. The whole staff is wonderful they remember you when you come back for subsequent visits and really care and want you to succeed. I know I owe him my life, where I was prior to surgery and becoming his patient if I had not done it I likely would be dead or dying.
    William in Indianapolis, IN — Jul 18, 2016
    About Dr. John Ditslear III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811933864
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ditslear III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ditslear III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ditslear III works at DIAZ & POOR in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ditslear III’s profile.

    Dr. Ditslear III has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditslear III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditslear III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditslear III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditslear III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditslear III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

