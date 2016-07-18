Dr. Ditslear III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ditslear III, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ditslear III, MD
Dr. John Ditslear III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. Ditslear III works at
Dr. Ditslear III's Office Locations
-
1
Community Eye Care of Indiana Inc.7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-5673
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ditslear III?
This doctor is incredible. I had gastric bypass (RNY) in Sept. 2015, I have had a nearly unbelievable amount of weight loss. He is incredibly patient, listens to his patients and does not pressure you or judge you. The whole staff is wonderful they remember you when you come back for subsequent visits and really care and want you to succeed. I know I owe him my life, where I was prior to surgery and becoming his patient if I had not done it I likely would be dead or dying.
About Dr. John Ditslear III, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1811933864
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditslear III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditslear III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditslear III works at
Dr. Ditslear III has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditslear III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditslear III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditslear III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditslear III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditslear III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.