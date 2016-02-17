Dr. John Ditto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ditto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ditto, MD
Dr. John Ditto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Ditto's Office Locations
-
1
Southside Physicians Network- Ear Nose241 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 6, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 765-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Ditto to anyone that needs an ENT Dr. Dr. Ditto has a wonderful beside manner, very patient, and walks you thru what to and not to except after surgery.
About Dr. John Ditto, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083732325
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- St Joseph Mercy Health Sys
- St Joseph's Mercy Hospital
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ditto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditto has seen patients for Vertigo, Ear Ache and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditto.
