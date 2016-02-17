Overview of Dr. John Ditto, MD

Dr. John Ditto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Ditto works at Southside Physicians Network- Ear Nose in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.