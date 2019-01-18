Overview of Dr. John Diveris, MD

Dr. John Diveris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Diveris works at Diveris Orthopedics/Sprts Medcn in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Portage, IN and Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.