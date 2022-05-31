Dr. John Dogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Dogan, MD
Dr. John Dogan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Dogan works at
Dr. Dogan's Office Locations
1
Owens Professional Medical Clinic13688 Breton Ridge St Ste F, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 477-9333
2
Hca Houston Healthcare Cypress Fairbanks10655 Steepletop Dr, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 477-9333
3
John I Dogan M.d.13221 Dotson Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 477-9333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It’s nice to find a doctor who is real and listens, he is a busy man but he cares and listens. Bless you Dr. Dogan.
About Dr. John Dogan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1497972913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dogan works at
Dr. Dogan has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.