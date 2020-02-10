Dr. Doherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Doherty, MD
Overview of Dr. John Doherty, MD
Dr. John Doherty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Doherty's Office Locations
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I agree wholeheartedly with Cindy. In addition to his professional competency, he is patient, thorough, attentive and compassionate, never minimizing your concerns or symptoms. I've been seeing him for years and although I haven't experienced major issues, he has always provided the best care.
About Dr. John Doherty, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Boston Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Doherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doherty works at
Dr. Doherty has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doherty speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Doherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doherty.
