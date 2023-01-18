See All Psychiatrists in Monterey, CA
Dr. John Donaldson, DO

Psychiatry
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Donaldson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.

Dr. Donaldson works at Office in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Office
    835 Cass St, Monterey, CA 93940 (831) 521-5050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Donaldson has been my mother's psychiatrists for over a decade and we have nothing but a positive feedback about his services. To start, he is a great listener and cares genuinely about my mother's well being. And one of the biggest plus is that his office offers phone appointments which I find very convenient given my mother's condition and age. I also appreciate the prompt response I get back from the office to any of my questions. I am so happy I found Dr. Donaldson for my mother and I can't imagine what we would be going through as a family if it wasn't for Dr. Donaldson's great care.
    — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. John Donaldson, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578517538
    Education & Certifications

    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Donaldson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaldson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaldson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

