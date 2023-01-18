Dr. John Donaldson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Donaldson, DO
Overview
Dr. John Donaldson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
Locations
Office835 Cass St, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 521-5050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donaldson has been my mother’s psychiatrists for over a decade and we have nothing but a positive feedback about his services. To start, he is a great listener and cares genuinely about my mother’s well being. And one of the biggest plus is that his office offers phone appointments which I find very convenient given my mother’s condition and age. I also appreciate the prompt response I get back from the office to any of my questions. I am so happy I found Dr. Donaldson for my mother and I can’t imagine what we would be going through as a family if it wasn’t for Dr. Donaldson’s great care.
About Dr. John Donaldson, DO
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donaldson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaldson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaldson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaldson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaldson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.