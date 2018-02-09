Dr. John Dongas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dongas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dongas, MD
Overview
Dr. John Dongas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
DuPage Medical Group - Official301 Madison St Ste 207, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 740-1900
Cardiology1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 240, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 740-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dongas has been our family's cardiologist for years. When I started to have symptoms, I can tell you that at least 3 other doctors told me it was "my age and change of life." Well, no. It was a severe issue that, had I not seen Dr. Dongas, would have caused a massive stroke. His bedside manner is matter-of-fact. He doesn't sugar-coat. He tells me what I need to know, I ask questions, and he answers them. I felt that my heart was in good hands; I'm "fixed" now, and I recommend him highly.
About Dr. John Dongas, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1003864331
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- Rush Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
