Overview

Dr. John Dongas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Dongas works at Duly Health and Care in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.