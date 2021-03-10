Dr. John Donnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Donnelly, MD
Overview of Dr. John Donnelly, MD
Dr. John Donnelly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Donnelly's Office Locations
North Atlanta Women's Specialists 2 LLC1121 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 150, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 623-0910
Atlanta Womens Health Group PC11459 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 623-0910
North Atlanta Women's Specialists4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 977-1510
North Atlanta Women's Specialists5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 195, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-4667
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Even for a routine annual visit, Dr Donnelly listens to you and makes you feel like he has all the time in the world for you. I have gone to him for years, and there’s no one kinder and more competent than he is. He and his staff are the best!
About Dr. John Donnelly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
