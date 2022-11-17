Overview of Dr. John Dorchak, MD

Dr. John Dorchak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Dorchak works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.