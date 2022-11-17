See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, GA
Dr. John Dorchak, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (80)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Dorchak, MD

Dr. John Dorchak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Dorchak works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorchak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hughston Clinic - Columbus
    6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-6661
  2. 2
    Hughston Clinic Dothan
    512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-5747
  3. 3
    Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
    4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 732-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Back Pain

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr Dorchak and the entire staff are professional, caring and efficient. My cervical surgery went smoothly with an excellent outcome. My hospital care was very good and my nurses were awesome.
    Gigi — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Dorchak, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528000379
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine, Department Of Neurosurgery and Orthopaedic Surgery, Spinal Surgery
    • University of California-Davis Medical Center
    • Naval Hospital
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • University Of Georgia, Summa Cum Laude
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dorchak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorchak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorchak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorchak has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Lumbar Spine Fracture and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorchak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorchak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

