Dr. John Dorman, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Dorman, MD

Dr. John Dorman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Dorman works at West Texas Neurosurgery in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Texas Neurosurgery
    8050 E Highway 191 Ste 212, Odessa, TX 79765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 580-4700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Platte Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. John Dorman, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215030333
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ NM
    • Eastern VA Med Sch
    • The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Dorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorman works at West Texas Neurosurgery in Odessa, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dorman’s profile.

    Dr. Dorman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

