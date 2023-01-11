Dr. John Dorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dorman, MD
Overview of Dr. John Dorman, MD
Dr. John Dorman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Dorman works at
Dr. Dorman's Office Locations
West Texas Neurosurgery8050 E Highway 191 Ste 212, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (434) 580-4700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Platte Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dorman performed an L 4-5 Laminectomy and a cyst removal in mid December. I was in a lot of pain and had a lot of nerve compression on my left leg. I was pain free immediately after surgery and I got discharged from the hospital on the same day. I definitely recommend Dr. Dorman. He is the best Neurosurgeon in the area. I feel great and I have zero pain. Thank you Dr. Dorman, you are the best!!!!!!!!
About Dr. John Dorman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215030333
Education & Certifications
- Univ NM
- Eastern VA Med Sch
- The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorman works at
Dr. Dorman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorman.
