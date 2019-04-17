Dr. John Dorn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dorn, DPM
Dr. John Dorn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Dorn's Office Locations
John M. Dorn Dpm944 Richard Rd, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 322-4066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I severely sprained my ankle 52 years ago and have dealt with on and off pain since then. Through the years my doctors have indicated that that I have arthritis and that nothing could be done to relieve the pain. Dr. Dorn was able to massage a bone back into place and relieve the pain. Laurie Dorn, his wife, and a physical therapist has been able to get the ankle rotating properly through therapy and exercises. My ankle has not felt this good in 52 years. I am deeply grateful. Jim, Munster
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Dorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorn has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorn.
