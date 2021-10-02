Dr. John Dorsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dorsey, MD
Dr. John Dorsey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Western Orthopedic Surgical Associates25431 Cabot Rd Ste 110, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 716-1900
- Aetna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Dorsey concerning a federal employment compensation act case. I read some of the cases on their appellate board website prior to seeing Dr. Dorsey and he had a pretty good record on the cases that went to appeal. I knew he was my man. Upon arriving at Dr. Dorsey's, the front office staff were friendly and helpful. To my regret, I was provided a multi-page history to fill out, and had a number of other documents like privacy rights, patient information, etc., to prepare. No sweat. Done every where else. Someone wrote in stating to expect a one-hour delay because of the need to prepare all the forms, and this advice was right on the money. Upon coming into the examination room, Dr. Dorsey was very pleasant. He took the history of the injury, performed the usual orthopedic tests and some more that were specific to my injury. As to causation, Dr. Dorsey appeared to agree with what I recanted. Zero complaints about the office, the staff and Dr. Dorsey. I am in good hands.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1346393659
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dorsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.