Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Dougherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Dougherty, MD
Dr. John Dougherty, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dougherty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dougherty's Office Locations
-
1
Oro Valley Adult Medicine555 E Vuelta Caminata Del Rio, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 547-5688
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dougherty?
Dr. Dougherty has been my doctor for 12 years. I am very happy with all aspects of his practice. He is on time for his appointments and responds very quickly to questions on the portal. He listens carefully during appointments, is thoughtful in his response, and clearly answers questions. He is also very willing to make referrals to specialists when it is appropriate. If it is needed, he and his staff will make the extra effort to find a qualified specialist who will be able to see you sooner if it is at all possible. He and his staff run a clean and polite office.
About Dr. John Dougherty, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1043252844
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Lehigh Valley Hospital and Health Network
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Muhlenberg College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.