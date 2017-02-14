Dr. John Dougherty Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Dougherty Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Dougherty Jr, MD
Dr. John Dougherty Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Dougherty Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dougherty Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Knoxville Neurology Clinic2200 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 521-6174
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dougherty Jr?
John is one of the finest doctors and human beings I have ever met. He obviously knows a tremendous amount about his field of neuroscience, and is, in fact, one of the best known experts in this field nationally. I would unequivocally recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. John Dougherty Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497725121
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dougherty Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty Jr works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.