Dr. John Douglas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Douglas, MD
Dr. John Douglas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi.
Dr. Douglas' Office Locations
Integrated Sleep Solutions of Gulfport15286 Community Rd Ste B, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 539-3356
Physicians Clinic At Mhg15190 Community Rd Ste 220, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 539-3356
Memorial Orthopedic Trauma4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 867-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Douglas is very proficient in his profession. He handled my case quickly and professionally in a caring manner. I am very pleased with his care.
About Dr. John Douglas, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1972530335
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
